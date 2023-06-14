10,224,000 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,426,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autolus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

