1,020 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
LMT opened at $452.90 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $114.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.
Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin
In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
