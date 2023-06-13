Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) PT Raised to $29.00 at Oppenheimer

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 73.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.