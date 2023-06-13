Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $242.82. 89,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,591. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

