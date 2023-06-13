Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $1,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.30. 6,603,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,251,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

