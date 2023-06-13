Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. 756,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

