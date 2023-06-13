Zullo Investment Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,450,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

