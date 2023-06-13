Zullo Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,769 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,923 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,928,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,324,000 after acquiring an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 561,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,425,498. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $115.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.