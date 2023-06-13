Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 93 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,189. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.93. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.



