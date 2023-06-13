Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $155.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,540 shares of company stock worth $2,976,625 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

