Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Short Interest Update

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of ZLIOY stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.11.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
