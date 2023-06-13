Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Position Increased by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,363 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 0.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Zillow Group worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,440. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 420,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

