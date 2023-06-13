Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $2.00 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. Its products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and related gift items. The Flexible Films Products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

