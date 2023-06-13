York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,274 shares during the period. Cedar Fair comprises 10.9% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Cedar Fair worth $42,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,633,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,167,000 after purchasing an additional 634,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

FUN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,808. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

