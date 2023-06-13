Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 2.1 %
XIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 39,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.