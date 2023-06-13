Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Down 2.1 %

XIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 39,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

About Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:XIN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

