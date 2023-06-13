Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XINGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XIN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 39,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XINGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Region, Shandong Region, Shanghai Region, Sichuan Region, Beijing Region, Hainan Region, Hunan Region, Shaanxi Region, Guangdong Region, Hubei Region, Liaoning Region, and the United States.

