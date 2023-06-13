Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.69

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 224615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,881 shares of company stock worth $3,755,097 in the last ninety days. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,004.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

