XDC Network Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $449.23 million and $3.28 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,842,667,178 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

