WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.