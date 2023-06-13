WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
