WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.13. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the first quarter worth $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

