Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.79. Approximately 1,162,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,692,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. American Trust grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

