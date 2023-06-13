WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) is Dalton Investments LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. WNS accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,613 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in WNS by 662.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 141,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in WNS by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 132,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth about $10,624,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $9,346,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WNS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 341,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $94.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

