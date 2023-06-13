Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($30.66) to GBX 2,600 ($32.53) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,750 ($46.92) in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3,175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

