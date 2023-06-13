Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Winland Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WELX remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

