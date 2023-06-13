Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Winland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WELX remained flat at $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Winland has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07.
Winland Company Profile
