WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,434.60

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $238,434.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.44 or 0.00299644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000388 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003903 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

