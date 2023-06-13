Wexford Capital LP Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wexford Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,349 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NiSource by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NiSource Trading Up 0.1 %

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NI stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $31.87.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

