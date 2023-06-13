Wexford Capital LP Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

