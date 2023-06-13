Wexford Capital LP Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 206.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

