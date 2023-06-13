Wexford Capital LP Purchases New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.