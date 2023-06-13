Wexford Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

