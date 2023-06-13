Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 5,072 Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.2 %

MNST opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Articles

