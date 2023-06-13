Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 4,506 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 6.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $198.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.51 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a current ratio of 37.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.19. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $199.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 3,768.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.