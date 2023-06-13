Wexford Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.1% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

