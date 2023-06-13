WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $44.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after buying an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Further Reading

