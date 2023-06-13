WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,221 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

WEC stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

