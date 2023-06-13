Water Island Capital LLC Sells 1,697 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in Black Knight by 72.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,072,000 after purchasing an additional 603,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Black Knight by 82.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,849,000 after purchasing an additional 508,079 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Black Knight by 56.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.19. 388,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,245. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $68.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

