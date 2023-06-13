Water Island Capital LLC Has $340,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,402,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,931,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.78, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $130.79.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,765 shares of company stock valued at $12,789,560. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

