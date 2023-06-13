Wanchain Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and approximately $361,306.03 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,675,992 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

