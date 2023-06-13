Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $155.19

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.19 and last traded at $154.72, with a volume of 595022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,495,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,939,686. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

