WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 4.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 3,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $770.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

