WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Down 4.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. 3,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 83,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $770.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.