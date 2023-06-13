Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Down 99.3% in May

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vycor Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VYCO stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Vycor Medical

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

