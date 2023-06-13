Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Down 99.3% in May

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vycor Medical Stock Performance
Shares of VYCO stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.15.
About Vycor Medical
