VR Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 1,879,894 Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,879,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,000. Novavax accounts for 3.1% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 2.39% of Novavax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Novavax by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,247,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,780. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $671.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

