Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 767,491 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 767,491 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.6% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Mastercard worth $698,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $6.09 on Monday, hitting $375.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,911. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.