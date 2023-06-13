Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $73.97 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Progressive worth $73,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.72. 1,833,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,228. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

