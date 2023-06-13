Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $35.53 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293,617 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $35,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com Trading Up 0.3 %

JD traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. 8,220,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.57 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.