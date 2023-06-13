Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 52.0% in May

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 69,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.

