Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

