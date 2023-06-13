Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,683,673,000 after buying an additional 640,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after buying an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,157,577 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,337,444,000 after buying an additional 383,335 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $423.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.39.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

