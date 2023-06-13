Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 792.8% in May

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 792.8% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after buying an additional 288,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTR remained flat at $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. 313,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,702. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

