Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

NYSE:VRT opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 51.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,261,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,966,000 after purchasing an additional 697,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

