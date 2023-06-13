Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,875 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

